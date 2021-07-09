Sierra Leone: U.S.$55 Million Chinese Fishing Harbour Grant Agreement Approved

Members of Parliament yesterday ratified 450 million RNB ($55M) grant agreement on the Economic and Technical Cooperation between the Government of Sierra Leone and the Government of the Peoples Republic of China for the construction of a fishing harbour in the country.

Presenting the agreement to lawmakers for ratification, Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Emma Kowa-Jalloh, said the fishing sector contributes 10 to 12 percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), thus noting that the country is endowed with enough marine resources.

She stated that jetties are scattered all over the place and that there was need for the creation of one stop point for them.

She said there are vessels that are just roaming because there is no parking facility, adding that, vessels that need repairs normally travelled to Senegal and Cape Verde for repairs and that such constitute a loss to the country, hence it would be good for the country to have one.

She stated that the sector faces a lot of constraints during the rainy season as they had to transfer cartoons of fish from the bigger vessels to smaller ones, and to the cold-rooms.

She noted that the project would curtail the smuggling of the country's Marine Resources and would contribute to the economy through job creation.

She said the scheme would also provide labour force, electricity, water and the construction of road leading to the jetty.

She added that there was need for a collaborative effort from all sectors including ministries of Energy, Lands, Tourism,Internal Affairs, and Information for a productive and effective management of the scheme.

Chairperson of Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Fisheries, Hon. Neneh Lebbie, said the fishing sector is the bread basket of the country; hence the agreement should be approved.

She said the country is in dire need of improving on the fishing sector to meet the EU standards and the instant project was one of the ways of improving the sector.

Leader of the National Grand Coalition (NGC), Hon. Kandeh Yumkella, commended the Peoples Republic of China for the grant, as fishing creates and bring resources to the development of the country.

He urged for alternative site to be selected rather than Black Johnson which has brought lot of chaos by local people.

He cited Port Loko and Kambia as suitable locations for the construction of the fish harbour.

Hon. Emerson Lamina, another opposition member of parliament, said the intervention of the Chinese will increase the country's GDP and also attract the EU market, adding that when it comes to real time argument in the EU Parliament, Sierra Leone has been lagging behind, but with this packaging, it will be good for the country.

Hon. Hassan Sesay observed that the grant was not given by the Chinese government, but that it was a demand made by the fishing sector due to the fact that the country could not export fish to the EU market.

He applauded the Chinese government for the grant, stating that they want a good agreement, but stated that the correct procedures must be done.

"We are not against anything that will create employment, bring in revenue or other benefits, but we need to do what is right, so that whatever we do will be in the interest of the people. When we pass this agreement, it should be detailed," he said.

Hon. Matthew Nyuma disagreed with his colleague, maintaining that the document was a grant, hence they do not need detailed explanation even though there are other agreement that needed to have a detailed report.

"I will urge the minister to do environmental impact assessment, I am challenging my colleagues to bring the standard of how agreement should be," he said