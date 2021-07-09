Gambia: GFF Unveils Players of the Month

8 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Players Association in collaboration with The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on Tuesday announced winners of the players awarded for the month of June.

Alagie Gibba of Wallidan in the GFF 1st Division League came top of the awardees list for the month of June. He scored four goals in four games, while Ebrima Jarju, Real de Banjul skipper, won the goalkeeper of the month after he managed three clean sheets out of four games.

Catherine Jatta of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) won the player of the month in the GFF Women's 1st Division League. She scored four goals and assisted three in the month of June, while Matty Manga of Abuko United took the goalkeeper of the month award in the GFF Women's 1st Division League after she managed one clean sheet and conceded three goals.

Sankung Sillah of Red Hawks FC in the GFF male second division won the player of the month award after scoring six goals in four matches, while Famara Fofana of Team Rhino won the goalkeeper of the month award.

Kaddy Jarju of Future Bi in the Women 2nd Division League won the player of the month after scoring 12 goals in four matches, while Kumba Camara of Jeshwang United grabbed the goalkeeper of the month award after she managed one clean sheet and conceded two goals in the month of June.

