Egypt: UELDP Reflects Egypt's Successful Development Experiment

8 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawy said that the inclusion of the Upper Egypt Local Development Program (UELDP) in UN platforms is recognition of the success of Egypt's experiment in this regard.

In a statement released on Thursday 8/7/2021, Shaarawy added that the program's registration on the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) list on the best practices to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals reflects the State's successful efforts to accelerate development in Upper Egypt.

The USD one-billion program, co-funded by the government and the World Bank, is aimed at bringing about comprehensive development to Upper Egypt to become a magnet for investment, the minister noted.

He attributed the program's success to earn the acknowledgement of the UN DESA to the Egyptian government's efforts to achieve sustainable development and national initiatives to support the most needy groups.

