Egypt Wins Membership of AUF Board of Directors

8 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said Egypt has won membership of the newly-formed board of directors of the Francophone University Agency (AUF).

He added that the decision was endorsed by the Permanent Council of La Francophonie after his ministry nominated Cairo for the membership.

Abdel Ghaffar hailed efforts exerted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to guarantee a seat for Egypt in the AUF new board of directors.

In a statement by the Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry on Thursday 8/7/2021, Abdel Ghaffar pointed out that this move crowns the cooperation efforts launched by his ministry which resulted in signing a framework with the agency in May.

This agreement was followed by a deal for establishing a branch for the agency in Cairo to offer all forms of support to the Egyptian universities, the minister said.

This is the first time for Egypt to be a member in the AUF board of directors since its establishment in 1961, he added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X