Egypt Wins Membership of AUF Board of Directors

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said Egypt has won membership of the newly-formed board of directors of the Francophone University Agency (AUF).

He added that the decision was endorsed by the Permanent Council of La Francophonie after his ministry nominated Cairo for the membership.

Abdel Ghaffar hailed efforts exerted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to guarantee a seat for Egypt in the AUF new board of directors.

In a statement by the Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry on Thursday 8/7/2021, Abdel Ghaffar pointed out that this move crowns the cooperation efforts launched by his ministry which resulted in signing a framework with the agency in May.

This agreement was followed by a deal for establishing a branch for the agency in Cairo to offer all forms of support to the Egyptian universities, the minister said.

This is the first time for Egypt to be a member in the AUF board of directors since its establishment in 1961, he added.