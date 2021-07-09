Egypt: Electricity Min. Probes Cooperation With Voltalia Company

Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker said Egypt is rich in renewable energy resources especially when it comes to wind and solar energy, which it can use to generate about 90 gigawatts of electrical power.

Shaker made the remarks during his meeting with Country Manager of French renewable energy company Voltalia Karim Elazzawy to discuss means of fostering cooperation between Egypt's electricity sector and the company, in addition to ways to boost its investments in Egypt, the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy said in a statement Thursday 8/7/2021.

The minister hailed as "distinguished and fruitful" cooperation between the electricity sector and Voltalia, which he said has been underlined by the French company's participation in the Benban Solar Park.