Egypt: Communications Minister Opens Egyptian-African Training Center

8 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat said on Thursday 8/7/2021 the establishment of an Egyptian-African training center in the telecommunications field is meant to consolidate Egypt's policy of cooperation with its sisterly African countries via serious projects that serve interests of the continent's peoples.

Talaat made the remarks during his inauguration of the Egyptian-African training center in the telecommunications field, which is affiliated to the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA), at the Smart Village.

The center is the first of its kind in Africa for training in the telecommunications field as it provides wide opportunities for exchanging expertise among African countries in important fields, such as cybersecurity and smart systems, he added.

The center aims to develop the capabilities of telecommunication regulators and relevant bodies in Africa through a unique training system that brings together Egyptian academic and professional expertise; to hone their skills and help them contribute to building a promising African digital economy.

