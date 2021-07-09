Egypt: Armed Forces Capable of Deterring Anyone Daring to Undermine Egypt's Security

Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki said on Thursday 8/7/2021 the Armed Forces are capable of deterring anyone who would dare to undermine the security of Egypt.

Defending the homeland and protecting its national security is a sacred mission that requires constant combat readiness and building a force that is able to face challenges, Zaki said during his meeting with a number of army officers who have recently been appointed in senior military posts.

The minister conveyed to the officers greetings from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, who congratulated them on their new positions.

The meeting was attended by top military brass.