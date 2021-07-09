Egypt Strongly Condemns Assassination of Haiti's President

8 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has strongly condemned the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, expressing its deep condolences to Haiti's government and people over this tragic attack.

"Egypt asserts the importance of bringing the perpetrators of this crime to justice without delay," Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said Thursday 8/7/2021.

In this regard, Egypt called on all parties in Haiti to remain calm and resume the political process in the country as well as work on restoring stability in a way that guarantees the security of the Haitian people and the integrity of the state's institutions.

