Gambia: Tapha Manneh Appointed Liberia U-20 Head Coach

8 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) on Tuesday appointed Gambian Coach Tapha Manneh as head coach of Liberia Men's Under-20 team.

The 56-year-old Gambian international coach, who signed a two-year contract, was unveiled yesterday, Wednesday 7th July 2021, by the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

Former Gamtel FC coach, Tapha Manneh, won the Liberian championship with his club LISCR and the FA Cup in 2017.

His team was unbeaten in 22 league matches and went on to be crowned champion of Liberia. He later won the FA cup, a monumental achievement given that he was the first Gambian coaching a foreign club.

Tapha Manneh's success in coaching is not new as he had won many trophies for his former clubs while in The Gambia. He is not only a great tactician but also a phenomenal technician.

