The Senegalese Ministry of Health has yesterday reported 356 new cases of covid-19, with five deaths.

The ministry also reported that 73 have recovered, while 20 serious cases were registered.

Since March last year to date, Senegal registered 44, 436 positive cases; 41,906 have recovered; 1,183 deaths recorded and 1,346 are currently under treatment.

