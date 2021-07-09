Wallidan are nervous to maul Fortune in their week twenty-three fixture today, Thursday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 9 p.m. to maintain their 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League ambitions.

Blue boys, Wallidan are occupying second-spot on the country's elite league table with 34 points after twenty-two league clashes and will fray to pommel Fortune FC to close gap on the Petroleum boys.

Petroleum boys, Fortune are leading the country's premier league table with 43 points in twenty-two league outings and will affray to wallop Wallidan to convalesce in the league after slipping to Gamtel 1-0 in their last league fixture.

Fortune were unbeaten in twenty-one matches before slipping to the telecommunication giants, who are affraying to remain in the first division league for another season.

Wallidan climbed to second-place on the first division league table after winning their last six league fixtures following their woeful performance in the first round of the league campaign.