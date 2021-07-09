Nigeria: AfDB Appoints Gambia's Lamin Barrow As DG for Nigeria

African Development Bank Group, (AfDB) has appointed Lamin Barrow as the Director General of its Nigeria office.

According to a statement issued by the bank on Tuesday, Lamin Barrow, a Gambian national, joined the African Development Bank in 2000. Prior to his appointment, he was Acting Senior Director, Nigeria Country Office, in the Regional Development, Integration & Business Development Vice Presidency.

Lamin Barrow brings to this new role extensive knowledge and a rich experience in policy analysis, strategy implementation, project finance, project preparation, portfolio management, regional integration, as well as public and private partnerships.

Since joining the bank, he has served as Senior Financial Analyst, Infrastructure Department; Principal Country Programme Officer, Rwanda Country Office; and Resident Representative in Ethiopia, overseeing a portfolio of $1.2 billion. In 2013, he was appointed as Manager, Operations, Technical Support and Regional Approaches in the Transition States Support Department. From 2013 to 2017, he was Manager, Cabinet Office of the President with the rank of Director. Subsequently he served as Director, Joint Secretariat Support Office for the African Development Bank, African Union Commission and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. During his career, Lamin has also served as Task Manager for the NEPAD Infrastructure Project Preparation Facility (2005-2006) and, as Officer-in-Charge, he helped to establish and operationalize the Bank's Kenya Country Office (2006-2007).

Prior to his career at the Bank, Lamin worked at the Gambia National Investment Board as Head of the Project Development Unit, Investment Promotion Division, and Division Manager, Export Promotion & Development. He also served as Principal Economist (1991-1992), Policy Analysis Unit in the Office of the President, Republic of The Gambia, before joining the Company for Habitat & Housing in Africa (Shelter-Afrique), where he held various positions between 1994 and 2000.

Commenting on his appointment, Lamin said, "I am grateful to President Adesina for this appointment, which provides a great opportunity to further contribute to his bold vision to position the Bank as a partner of choice and deliver on the High-5 strategic priorities in this important Regional Member Country, which is key to realizing Africa's development aspirations."

Lamin holds a Master of Arts in Economic Policy degree from Boston University, USA and a B.Sc. from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. He is also an alumnus of executive programs in finance at The Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, USA, and investment and risk analysis from Queens University, Canada.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group said, "Mr. Lamin Barrow is a seasoned professional, with a proven track-record in strategic management, country dialogue, portfolio management, negotiations and building partnerships. The Nigeria Country Office is strategic for the Bank as it manages a large country portfolio and operations with State governments and the private sector. Lamin's extensive managerial experience, knowledge in operations and excellent diplomatic skills in government relations at the highest levels will help to deepen our operations and engagements with the Government and partners in Nigeria." Source: The eagle