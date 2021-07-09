Gambia National Olympic Committee Meets Beach Volleyball Team

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) on Tuesday welcomed the Gambia National beach volleyball teams at the Olympic House in Bakau.

The team was received by Secretary General Abdoulie Jallow, Chef de Mission (CDM) for Tokyo 2020 Anthony Tabbal and Executive Director Muhammed Janneh. The meeting was to show appreciation to the teams for their exceptional performance in the recently concluded CAVB beach volleyball Continental cup in Morocco.

"The whole nation is proud of your accomplishments, and your efforts to win the championship are well appreciated," said NOC Secretary General Abdoulie Jallow. "On behalf of the management, we are sending our congratulations to the male team for their bronze medal success and the female team for the great representation," he added.

SG Jallow also congratulated president of The Gambia Volleyball Association Bai Dodou Jallow for his award.

Tokyo 2020 Chef de Mission Anthony Tabbal reiterated similar comments.

President of Volleyball Gambia, Bai Dodou Jallow, expressed his satisfaction with the preparation of the team being camped for almost a month. He added that the entire qualification process of beach volleyball was fully funded by the GNOC.

He, however, urged the GNOC to consider supporting the team to participate in the world tours which he described as the best route for qualification to games.