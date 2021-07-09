Africa: On Appointment of Lamin Barrow As DG AfDB Nigeria Country Office!

Former American businessman known as the founder of the Hilton Hotels chain, Conrad Hilton, has once stated that 'success seems to be connected with action and successful people keep moving.

They make mistakes, but they don't quit.'

And this very platform, we once discussed how employees both in the public and private institutions can be of great asset in any development endeavour.

However, in today's ever-challenging working environment, companies are striving to gain a competitive edge by attracting and retaining the most talented employees.

And one of the key virtues many look at is one's attitude to work. This in no small measure forms a critical component in reaching any informed decision. One's attitude tells a lot about human, as it refers to judgement and involves conscious logical reasoning.

The African Development Bank Group recently announced the appointment of Gambian born, Lamin Barrow, as Director General, Nigeria Country Office, effective 1st July 2021.

Barrow, a Gambian national, according to information, joined the African Development Bank in 2000. And prior to his appointment, he was Acting Senior Director, Nigeria Country Office, in the Regional Development, Integration & Business Development vice presidency.

His recent appointment at the helm of affairs at AfDB Nigeria Country Office makes him joined list of Gambians occupying prestigious positions in the world.

This is indeed a welcome development and we hereby wholeheartedly extend since congratulations to Mr. Barrow on his appointment.

Barrow as alluded to by his colleagues is a seasoned official who has amassed wealth of experience especially at the ABD.

This also reminds us about one's attitude to work. No organisation or institution can prosper well, succeed, grow or even survive without adequately addressing the issue of poor attitude to work. Poor attitude to work always result to negative impact on productivity level of any institution.

Some of his colleagues described his extensive managerial experience, knowledge in operations and excellent diplomatic skills in government relations as exceptional. And this, they believe would help deepen the bank's operations and engagements with the Government and partners in that country.

We once again, congratulates Mr. Barrow on his well-deserved appointment and to bring to this new role extensive knowledge and a rich experience in policy analysis, strategy implementation, project finance, project preparation and portfolio management, just to name but a few.