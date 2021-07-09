Gambia: Vicky's Skills Centre Holds Graduation

8 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

Vickey's Hairdressing and Skills Training Centre recently held its 11 graduation ceremony at a colourful ceremony held at Ebunjan Theatre in Kanifing.

Established in August, 2008, the training institution has since graduated over seven hundred and fifty students, some of whom are currently employed in both public and private businesses.

Speaking at the ceremony, Victoria G. Tamba, Chief Executive Officer of Vicky's Training Centre, spoke highly of some of the tailored-made courses the institution offered, saying many students have passed the school and are now serving in various disciplines.

She explained that over the years they've partnered with National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA), National Youth Service Scheme (NYSS) and GIZ, as well among others.

The centre, she added, has been confined with quality assurance standards of NAQAA and fully registered.

Cecilia Goddad Njie, proprietor of Teelay World Travel Customer Service Trainer, emphasised the need to enhance service competitiveness, so that the country will be well positioned to capitalise on the growth opportunities in all sectors, when it comes to customer satisfaction.

Francis A.J Moseray, lecturer, Business Consultant, who was the Guest Speaker, underscored that for a nation to be developed, there must be proper usage of natural and human resources.

"Today we've seen a lot of people doing nothing after leaving school even though they have nothing to do."

Other speakers include, Ndey Oley Taal and Demba Sallah, who both advised the graduating class to put the skills gained at the institution into good use.

