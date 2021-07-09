Mauritius: School Materials Remitted to Students in Moka

press release

School materials for the Academic year 2021-2022 were distributed to children from families eligible under the Social Register of Mauritius (SRM), today, at the Saint Pierre Farmers Service Centre. The event was organised by the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity and the National Empowerment Foundation (NEF).

The school materials include a school bag, two pairs of shoes, some 10 copybooks, stationery, and three sets of school uniforms, among others.

Some 263 packs were distributed to children of the district of Moka and a total of 8,800 SRM eligible students, from Mauritius and Rodrigues, will benefit from this annual programme of the NEF.