Liberia: House Votes to Make Grand Bassa Community College Full Fledge University

Monrovia — The quest to grant Grand Bassa County Community College a university status got a big boost when the plenary of the House of Representative unanimously voted in favor of a bill seeking the elevation of the college.

The bill titled, "An Act to Repeal the 2008 Act Creating the Grand Bassa County Community College and to Establish in lieu Thereof a Grand Bassa University College (GBUC) and Grant it a Charter," was presented by the County's legislative caucus.

In a communication to Plenary through Speaker Bhofal Chambers, the lead sponsor of the bill, Rep. Matthew Joe (District #3, Grand Bassa), along with his colleagues said the school is ready to be fully elevated to a four-year degree-granting institution following a robust collaboration of all stakeholders including the college's administration and the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE).

The caucus said upon the completion of its assessment of infrastructural facilities, academic programs, financial sustainability plan, and staff development plan, the NCHE has agreed for the elevation of GBUC to offer Baccalaureate degree programs.

Following the reading of the communication, Plenary then voted unanimously to approve.

The bill has been forwarded to the Liberian senate for concurrence. And if the senate approves, the communication will be forwarded to the President for Signature to become law.

WHAT'S IN THE BILL?

The bill, among other things, calls for the Grand Bassa University College to create, establish, and implement a co-educational institution of higher learning within Grand Bassa County, and to grant associate and bachelor's degrees in relevant disciplines wherein graduates from accredited secondary schools may pursue tertiary education in any field of learning provided by the university college; to provide instructional and learning conditions in all aspects of professional, technical, and vocational education that will effectively contribute to the growth and improvement of the Grand Bassa University College, as well as the socio-economic development of the county and Liberia, at large.

In addition, it is established to promote and maintain center of excellence for learning, where constituents of all races, classes, and creed, gender and ethnic settings, can enjoy equal opportunities of learning; acquire, establish and maintain such auxiliaries with associated colleges and institutions at locations within the Republic of Liberia as may be decided from time to time by the Board of Trustees; and; pursue, and establish and maintain affiliations and partnerships with institutions and organizations, internally and externally, for the purpose of enhancing and promoting quality delivery and institutional development within the Institution.

Composition of the Board

The proposed act calls for governance and control of the Grand Bassa University College shall be vested in the Board of Trustees of the University College, made of a corporate body under the name and style, "the Board of Trustees of the Grand Bassa University College" with perpetual succession of members to be selected and appointed as provided in the act. The GBUC shall have the President of the Republic of Liberia as its Visitor and Chairman Ex-officio of the Board of Trustees.