Zimbabwe: Govt Appoints New Board for Troubled Airzim

Transport minister Felix Mhona has announced a new six-member interim board to the run affairs of the troubled national carrier, Air Zimbabwe (AirZim) following the unceremonious departure of administrator, Reggie Saruchera.

Mhona announced the appointments on Twitter Thursday.

The appointments followed reports published by NewZimbabwe.com over the past few days highlighting the scale of destruction at the sinking airline.

The board comprises of Non-Accounting Permanent Secretary in the Finance Ministry Andrew Bvumbe, Michael Musanzikwa, a researcher and lecturer at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive Givemore Chidzidzi.

Chief Director for Fiscal Policy in the Finance Ministry Pfungwa Kunaka, two other individuals only identified as N. Chifema, and K. Magaya complete the six-member board.

Posting on his Twitter handle Mhona said: "This morning I am honoured to announce the appointment of the six-member interim board for Air Zimbabwe following the expiry of the contract of the airline's administrator.

He expressed optimism that through implementation of good governance and accountability principles including mechanisms for regular reporting and feedback on crucial matters, Air Zimbabwe would strive.

Meanwhile, Mhona who has not been picking up calls from NewZimbabwe.com took to Twitter to dispute allegations Saruchera was elbowed out of the airline.

"To set the record straight the Air Zimbabwe Administrator was not fired but his term came to an end. Government as the shareholder of Air Zimbabwe has a duty to put in place an interim mechanism to ensure the airline continues its operations seamlessly," said Mhona.

"The interim board will serve in that position until the substantive board members have been appointed. We are upbeat that through implementation of good governance and accountability principles including mechanisms for regular reporting and feedback on crucial matters, the airline shall strive."

Air Zimbabwe has been caught in a never-ending crisis that has seen the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) stepping in to cut short Saruchera's term as its administrator.