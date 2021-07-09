Africa: Over 37 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Continent

Des artistes sénégalais ont peint des peintures murales dans la capitale, Dakar, pour sensibiliser les gens à la Covid-19.
9 July 2021
As of July 9 confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 5,822,718 while over 37,004,431 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 149,602 and 5,030,301 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,135,246 and 63,499 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (538,589), Tunisia (473,229), Egypt (282,737), Ethiopia (276,799), Libya (199,526) and Kenya (187,525).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

