Ethiopia: Saied Holds Phone Call With Ethiopia's President

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed, on Thursday, spoke over phone with Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde.

The developments of the issue of the Renaissance Dam in the Security Council and Ethiopia's position on the issue were discussed at the call, said a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

The Head of State affirmed Tunisia's support for dialogue and negotiation between the countries concerned, taking into account their vital interests and in order to find an equitable agreement engaging all parties and preserving their rights, the same source said.