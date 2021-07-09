Ethiopia: Saied Holds Phone Call With Ethiopia's President

8 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed, on Thursday, spoke over phone with Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde.

The developments of the issue of the Renaissance Dam in the Security Council and Ethiopia's position on the issue were discussed at the call, said a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

The Head of State affirmed Tunisia's support for dialogue and negotiation between the countries concerned, taking into account their vital interests and in order to find an equitable agreement engaging all parties and preserving their rights, the same source said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X