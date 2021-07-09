Uganda: Covid Relief Payments Launched, Kampala Cash Pending

By David Vosh Ajuna

Only six people in Kampala City had been cleared by Thursday as government formally launched the Covid-19 relief cash payment that aims to give Shs100, 000 each, to over 500, 000 vulnerable people in cities and municipalities.

According to government data presented July 8, during the inauguration of the exercise at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala, 126, 552 individuals had so far been cleared nationwide to receive the relief package, with only six of these in Nakawa Division, Kampala.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Gender, Mr Aggrey Kibenge, explained that Kampala payments are pending "because the data of vulnerable categories in the City was still in the process of being uploaded."

He, however, promised that their details would be uploaded in the payment system by the end of the day.

At least 11,618 beneficiaries have their credentials cleared in Lira, 2,806 in Mukono City while 2,044 are verified in Busia District, the data further reveals.

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, said the exercise which ends about two weeks of waiting will see target populations get the money- exempt from mobile money 'withdrawal charges.'

"We agreed that telecom companies will not deduct any money from this token. We also agreed that people with debts on mobile money (Momo debts) will be spared," the Prime Minister said.

She stressed that government will significantly meet the charges of about Shs2, 450 as the money gets disbursed to citizens in a phased manner.

Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Mr Chris Baryomunsi noted that post bank "will be the medium to transfer the funds through MTN and Airtel telecom companies."

Meanwhile, Ms Nabbanja further cautioned receivers of the money- to strictly use it for essentialities.

"We know that Covid-19 is still around us. Use the money to buy food for your families," she said.

At least ten people had already confirmed receipt of the money by midday, July 8.

Gender minister Betty Amongi, Wednesday, told journalists in Kampala that data of up to 479,627 (95.8 per cent) payees was yet to be verified and uploaded on the government systems used in payment.