Uganda: Those Announcing My Death Will Be Arrested, Says Museveni

8 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By David Vosh Ajuna

President Museveni has directed security forces "to locate very quickly" and arrest sources of fake news regarding his presumed death.

"Apparently, social media has been saying that Museveni is dead. They (Security service) should locate very quickly- the one who tells such a story," Mr Museveni said during another swearing in ceremony of cabinet ministers at Kololo Independence grounds, Thursday.

The claims that have become vocal, even after the president has made several public appearances- started circulating on the night of June 26 in form of multimedia from anonymous sources on microblogging platforms, including the government-banned Facebook mobile application.

"The other day when I went to that side of Bombo to lay a foundation (for a project) people were looking at me with shock because social media reported that I was dead," he said.

Mr Museveni now says that security should solve what he describes as a non-security but rather idiotic problem.

"Security service should solve that problem. I need to check with them (security service) so that we go for you. If you're in Europe, we denounce you and say go to hell because you are wasting people's time," he warned.

Uganda has through the Covid-19 pandemic era witnessed an alarming rise in misinformation especially across social networks.

Meanwhile, a quick probe by Daily Monitor finds anecdotal evidence that there are hundreds of fake accounts run on microblogging platforms by reproachful persons in Uganda.

In a country where misinformation almost spreads faster than accurate information, communication scholar and lecturer at Uganda Christian University (UCU), Prof Monica Chibita tells Daily Monitor that fake news always has an "undesirable outcome."

"There's need for equipping and capacitating people at the receiving end on how to re-examine information before perceiving it as gospel truth," she said in a recent interview.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X