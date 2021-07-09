Zimbabwe: Zna Mourns Chimonyo

The nation has yet again been plunged into mourning following the death of Commander Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), Lieutenant-General Edzai Absalom Chanyuka Chimonyo who succumbed to lung cancer early yesterday.

Lt-Gen Chimonyo, whose nom de guerre was "Edzai Mabhunu" died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare where he had been admitted since Friday.

He was 68.

In a notice, ZNA spokesperson, Colonel Alphios Makotore said: "The commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda regrets to announce the untimely death of the commander of ZNA, Lt-Gen Edzai Absalom Chanyuka Chimonyo.

"Lt-Gen Chimonyo passed on this morning (yesterday) 8 July 2021 at the Avenues Clinic in Harare at 0500hrs. He had been ill for some time suffering from cancer of the lungs. He was admitted at the clinic since Friday 2 July 2021."

Lt-Gen Chimonyo was born on 7 November 1952 in the then Umtali and attended St Philip Secondary School for his Ordinary Level.

He joined the liberation struggle in 1975 after crossing the border into Mozambique.

Lt-Gen Chimonyo moved to Zambia and later on to Tanzania where he started Guerrilla Warfare Training at Mgagao in 1975.

After training he returned to Mozambique where he was deployed to the front early in 1976 in Gaza Province as a Sectoral Commander.

He was responsible for the opening up of ZANLA Forces' Sector 2 in 1976.

He became a member of the ZANLA High Command in 1978 and subsequently became ZANU's deputy chief representative and military attaché in Zambia, an appointment until Independence in 1980.

On returning home after Independence he was appointed brigadier liaison responsible for the integration of the three warring armies ZANLA, ZIPRA and Rhodesian forces.

He was later appointed Commander 1 Infantry Brigade taking over from General (Rtd) Constantino Chiwenga.

Lieutenant-General Chimonyo held various appointments in the army until January 2008 when he was appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Tanzania.

Lieutenant-General Chimonyo rose through the ranks to Lieutenant General on December 18, 2017 when he took over as ZNA Commander from General Sibanda, who was promoted to Commander Defence Forces, an appointment he held until his death.

A commander during the liberation struggle and after, the Lt-Gen Chimonyo stood on the principle that the army is the insurer and guarantor of peace in the country.

"We are the insurers and guarantors of peace in the country and as such mandated in the Constitution to safeguard the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interest just like in any other country in the world as enshrined in the Constitution.

"For the past 40 years we have managed to achieve those objectives, resulting in the creation of a conducive environment for business and economic activity to thrive, for without peace we cannot enjoy ourselves, we cannot do business, we cannot do anything.

History has it up to now, where there are wars, development has been slowed.

On the international arena, the ZNA has participated in various military, and humanitarian operations.

We have been involved in SADC, AU and UN activities," he was quoted in an interview ahead of the country's 40th Uhuru anniversary.

Col Makotore said more details on his funeral programme will be announced in due course.