Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Daily Death Toll Hits 56

The 56 people, who died of Covid-19 yesterday, is the highest daily death toll in the present third wave of Covid-19 infection in Zimbabwe, and close to, but still below the worst daily death tolls seen in the second wave early this year.

Previous worst daily deaths recorded in the third wave were the 34 on Wednesday and the 33 seen on Monday and Friday last week.

Most of the deaths, 31, were recorded in Harare with the second worst provincial total, six, seen in Mashonaland West.

Harare, with the most hospital beds, can sometimes include deaths of out-of-town patients.

The daily total of infection however dipped slightly, to 2 156 from the 2 264 recorded on Wednesday.

Mashonaland West, which being the first province to have a swathe of hotspot districts under lockdown, is continuing to see numbers falling