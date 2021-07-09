Zimbabwe: Teen Murders Friend (15) Over Boyfriend

9 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

A teenage girl from Mbembesi, Matabeleland South, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her 15-year-old friend following an altercation over dating the same boyfriend.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and expressed concern over the surge in murder cases.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of a female juvenile aged 17 at Bhekani Village, Ntabazinduna, Mbembesi, in connection with a case of murder where she fatally assaulted a fellow female villager aged 15 on July 7, 2021.

"The suspect was involved in a brawl with the victim after an altercation over dating the same boyfriend. The victim was stabbed once on the breast with a kitchen knife and died as she sought refuge at a neighbour's home. Investigations are underway," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged citizens to resolve their disputes peacefully.

Police in Harare are also investigating a case of suspected murder where a body was found along a stream bank near United Furniture Manufacturers along Coventry Road.

"The body was lying facing upwards with burns. Meanwhile, the body is yet to be identified and was conveyed to Parirenyatwa Hospital for post-mortem," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

