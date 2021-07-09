Zimbabwe: 4 More Horror Crash Victims Identified

Police have released four more names of the 22 people who perished in a horror crash along the Masvingo-Zvishavane highway on Monday afternoon.

This has brought to 18 the number of bodies identified so far. Nine of the deceased are understood to be members of the Shara family from Gutu.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the victims had been positively identified by their next of kin.

They are Fortunate Sibanda (35) of Gutu, Petro Moyo (28) of Gwanda, Dumisani Moyo (13) of Chivi and Jack Masuka (53) of Runyararo West in Masvingo.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists must adhere to stipulated speed limits and avoid overloading of vehicles," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

On Wednesday, police identified 14 other victims as Samuel Dube (65) of Gwayi, Julius Mudiwa (39) of Gutu, Richard Muparadzi (42) of Makoni, Romeo Ndlovu (24) of Zvishavane, Felix Moyo (27) of Chivi, Lincoln Kudakwashe Muungani (26) of ZRP Buchwa Support Unit and Melania Mukaro (age not given) of Gutu.

Others are Magnesia Tsoka (34), Jemitias Simpilisiwe Shara (72), Alois Munyanyi Chitambira (66), Mirirai Grace Rundare (42), Merita Esnath Machando (64), Faulstino Shara (61) and Mazorodze Shara (37) all of Gutu.

The Toyota Granvia and Toyota Wish which were involved in an accident, only had third party insurance cover.

Short-term insurance and reinsurance companies under the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe (ICZ) banner have donated $1,07 million to the Department of Civil Protection (DCP), to help cover the funeral expenses.