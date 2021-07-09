South Africa: Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport On Opening of Libraries for Vaccination Registrations

9 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Most Western Cape Libraries still available for vaccination registrations but remain closed to public

As per the National Adjusted Alert Level 4 announced by President Ramaphosa on 27 June 2021, the Department of Cultural Affairs has closed some of our facilities to members of the public, inclusive of our libraries. The list of closed facilities can be found on https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/minister-marais-working-reopen-vaccination-registration-libraries

However, to ensure equity and fairness in the vaccination programme in the Western Cape, our libraries remain an incredibly vital resource for those who need to register for their vaccine. As access to the technology required to register for the vaccine remains a challenge in some of our communities, particularly in rural areas, some of our libraries have availed limited access to the public to safely use the broadband and computers to register for vaccinations across the province.

Libraries across the province have been closed to the public, in line with the national Disaster Management Act Alert Level 4 regulations. However, the national Disaster Management Act, Section 44 authorizes the Head of Disaster Management which is usually Municipal Managers to commandeer resources as needs be and many across the province have approved using their libraries to register residents for vaccinations. The libraries in the following municipalities are available to assist with vaccination registrations:

Saldanha Bay Municipality

Swellendam Municipality

Garden Route District Municipality:

Kannaland

Hessequa

George

Oudtshoorn

Bitou (Library halls are used for registration)

Knysna

Cape Winelands District Municipality:

Stellenbosch

Drakenstein

Witzenberg

Langeberg

To date, our Library Service has already assisted over 7541 residents to register to vaccinate across the province.

Minister Marais said: "To strengthen our Whole of Society Approach by ensuring fairness and equity in our vaccination programme too reduce transmissions in the Western Cape, we wholeheartedly thank our library service for going beyond the call of duty in volunteering to assist those we serve with the necessary resources to register to vaccinate, particularly in our rural regions. We all have a role to play and I urge all to do safely to flatten the curve by wearing a mask, washing your hands and keeping a safe distance from others."

The contact details of each of our libraries can be found on https://www.westerncape.gov.za/your_gov/106

