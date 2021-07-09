South Africa: SA Records 460 Covid-19 Related Deaths

9 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A total of 22 910 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 135 246, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

This increase represents a 30.4% positivity rate.

Gauteng reported 11 721 new infections, the Western Cape reported 2557 and Limpopo reported 2124.

"As per the national Department of Health, a further 460 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 63 499 to date," said the institute.

There has been an increase of 711 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 13 694 914 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

Also, 191 833 vaccinations have been administered in the last 24 hours - 13 948 Johnson and Johnson vaccines and 177 885 Pfizer vaccines.

In terms of vaccine registrations, 91 080 self and assisted registrations were recorded.

The NICD, a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, will continue the monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 in order to inform the public health response.

