South Africa: Health Concludes Allocation of Medical Graduates

8 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Health has today (Thursday, 08 July 2021) concluded the allocation of the final batch of medical graduates into positions to ensure that provinces proceed with the appointment of eligible medical graduates in various facilities to commence with the Internship for 2021 mid-year cycle.

The Department wishes to take this opportunity to thank the National Treasury and Provincial Departments of Health for the progressive consultation, which resulted in identifying source of funding to see the conclusion of this challenge.

Provincial Departments of Health have been notified of allocated applicants in their respective Provinces and it is expected that they commence with the contractual appointments of eligible applicants, who meets the necessary requirements in terms of the Public Service Acts and Regulation.

The Department also appreciates and thanks the medical graduates for their patience and cooperation during these trying times.

