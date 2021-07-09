Nigeria: New King David Medical Sciences Varsity Is State-Owned, Ebonyi Clarifies

Daniel Agada

Ebonyi State Government has clarified that the recently approved King David Medical Sciences University in Uburu by the National Universities Commission (NUC) belongs to the state and not privately owned.

A statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji, stated that: "Contrary to the publications and insinuations of faultfinders and mischief- makers on whether or not King David University of Medical Sciences is a private university, it must be noted that the university is a creation of the Law of Ebonyi State duly passed by the state House of Assembly and assented to by the state Governor, David Umahi, and it has a status of a public school with provisions on establishment, composition, and management."

Orji explained that the processes of project conceptualisation, execution, university establishment, approval of take-off by the NUC and the naming of King David University of Medical Sciences after the governor by the House of Assembly were strictly in compliance with due process, principles of transparency, citizens participation and in accord with the university's core values for excellence and godliness.

He pointed out that the House of Assembly, through necessary legislative processes, passed Law No. 006 2021 to give effect to the establishment of the university designed to be a beacon of hope for the advancement of learning and enhancement of health care delivery in the state, Nigeria and the African continent

He clarified that: "Just like every other school named after notable personalities in honour of their contributions to the development of the society, the House of Assembly has deemed it fit to give honour to whom honour is due, by naming the ultra-modern 21st century state -of- the international medical university after the vision-packed governor of Ebonyi State, whose brainchild gave effect to the concept now celebrated by all."