Nigeria: Bandits Raid Niger Village, Abduct 60 People

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Bandits last Tuesday morning carried out a massive raid on Manta village in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, and abducted 60 people.

THISDAY was told by an eyewitness that the bandits, armed with sophisticated guns, stormed the village on about 35 motorcycles shooting sporadically to instill fears in the villagers.

"They then picked up 60 of the villagers and took them on the motorcycles into the bush where those kidnapped were screened," the eyewitness stated.

According to the findings, 18 of the villagers were taken away by the bandits on the villagers motorcycles leaving theirs behind.

The remaining 42 villagers were allowed to go, it was gathered.

"They took 18 people away on our motorcycles; they promised to return on Friday (today) to take their motorcycles, threatening fire and brimstone if anyone dared touch their motorcycles.

"As I speak, their motorcycles are still in the bush, and we are afraid to touch them," the eyewitness said.

It was gathered that the Manta village has now been deserted with majority of the villagers finding safe haven in some villages in Bosso LGA.

When contacted, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, promised to get back to THISDAY, but did not do so until the time of filing this report.