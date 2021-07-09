Nigeria: Abdulsalami - Insecurity Has Set Education in the North Backward By 20 Years

Abuja, Minna — A former military Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) has said that insecurity has set education in the northern part of the country backward by 20 years.

This is coming as President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the brutal killings of some citizens, including a vigilante leader and Village Head of Dabna, a village in Dugwaba, Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Abdulsalami made the observation yesterday when he received officials of the Niger State chapter of the Campaign for Democracy and Human Rights led by its state chairman, Comrade Abdullahi Jabi at his Minna uphill residence in Niger State.

The former head of state noted that many children of school age can no longer go to school while those in schools are being kidnapped.

"Insecurity has taken education in the north back 20 years. We are facing serious insecurity some heartless people keep kidnapping our children. forgetting that they too have children

"Will they be happy if their children are kidnapped and traumatised?" Abdulsalami queried.

He also described insecurity as a major hindrance to the socioeconomic development of the country and urged that all hands must be on deck to bring it to an end.

Abdulsalami also blamed the poor economic situation in the country on the effect of the COVID-19. which he said has made the states and federal governments to be handicapped financially.

"COVID-19 became a stumbling block to the world; COVID-19 brought setback to all our programmes," he said, adding that he was locked down outside the country for over nine months, resulting in most of his plans facing setbacks.

He disclosed that his institute, the Abdulsalami Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution which had not functioned effectively as a result of the COVID-19 would soon bounce back to life, saying that all Nigerians are welcomed to the organisation.

He commended the Campaign for Democracy in the state for embarking on the education of the people, especially on the need to know their rights and participate in elections.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has expressed sadness over the brutal killings of some citizens by Boko Haram in Dabna, a village in Dugwaba, Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Reacting to the incident, which happened on Wednesday, President Buhari, in a statement issued yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu said: "this level of savagery, inhumanity and reckless disregard for the sanctity of life cannot go unpunished."

The President directed security officials to "redouble their efforts and respond to these security threats promptly and decisively".

"We can't afford to disappoint Nigerians that have entrusted their security in our hands."

The President directed respective agencies under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately assess losses in the community and send support.

Buhari has also raised a high-powered delegation to visit the community to convey his sympathies to the families of victims and government of Adamawa State.