Nigeria: Customs Collect N1tn Revenue in Six Months

Abuja — The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said it collected over N1 trillion between January and June 2021 as revenue for the federation.

This represented an increase of N290. 20 billion compared to the N713.54 billion it recorded within the same period last year.

The Customs Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Joseph Attah, while addressing journalists in Abuja, said: "Hitting the trillion-naira mark within six months is unprecedented in the service".

He attributed the feat to the resolute pursuit of "what is right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by the global health challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic."

He said the agency's revenue profile had continued to be on the increase due to ongoing reforms, which exploited the potential of technology.

He stated that the agency will always be willing to break its records and to generate more revenue above the target under a favourable environment.

On its enforcement duties, Attah said the agency seized a total number of 2,333 assorted items, with duty paid value of N4.42 billion.

He listed the items to include arms and ammunition, illicit drugs, and food items such as rice, vegetable oil, among others, which could have had grave consequences on national security and the economy.

He added that a total of 58 aircraft owners had complied with its directive to provide the documents of their jets for verification.

He said given the level of compliance, the deadline for the verification process had been further extended by 14 day.