Namibia: Germany Delivers N$180m Medical Aid

Namibia received a consignment worth N$180 million from Germany to aid in the combating of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The consignment, which will be delivered in two parts, include personal protective equipment, ventilators, hospital beds and rapid antigen tests.

Receiving the first batch of the consignment, delivered by Antonov AN255 cargo plane, minister of international relations Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed appreciation to Germany.

"Today, I would like to sincerely thank the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany, which sent this special cargo flight to Namibia, carrying a donation of 300 000 infectious disease gowns, 500 000 respirator masks and 60 adjustable hospital beds," she said.

The Antonov-225, the world's largest aircraft, touched down just after 14h00 yesterday afternoon.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said Germany was one of the first countries that came to the rescue of the country when the pandemic hit, and continues to be a partner in development.

German ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck said the donation is part of his government's goal to assist Namibia to deal with the pandemic when the infections and deaths are rising.

He said Germany is committed to assisting Namibia to deal with the ravaging effects of the pandemic.

"Extraordinary circumstances require extraordinary measures," said Beck, adding that the past weeks are proof that Germany and the EU are among those to whom Namibia can successfully turn.

All the material is from the German Armed Forces stock; a second consignment, consisting of 100 000 PCR tests, 45 ventilators, 5 000 pulse oximeters, 10 million surgical masks, five million FFP2/N95 masks and five more large ventilators is expected next week.

"Let's prioritise immunity for everyone, so that we have a global recovery," said Nandi-Ndaitwah at the event.

She further said, "Good news reached the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation that the German cabinet has decided to donate vaccine doses to a few countries, including Namibia. This is a highly welcomed gesture, and we are looking forward to the delivery date. aHopefully, it will not be too long from now."