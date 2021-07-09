South Africa Must Speak Out About Attacks On Its Journalists in eSwatini

opinion

To say nothing when our own citizens are violated and assaulted is shameful and a clear abrogation of Dirco's constitutional and regional duties and responsibilities.

The violence and thuggery of the security forces in Eswatini is outrageous, and on that basis alone the South African government should have intervened. The level of violence was starkly illustrated in a recent Daily Maverick article. Is there a proportional level of concern, outrage, and engagement from our government? It doesn't seem so.

For nearly two weeks, South Africa's media, to their credit, have been reporting on the increasing level of violence in Eswatini and we have seen journalists threatened, detained and tortured. The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has issued strong statements and media houses have highlighted the violence against journalists, as well as the escalating situation.

Sanef tweeted that at least two newsrooms, SABC and Newzroom Afrika, have had to withdraw their journalists from Eswatini because of the ongoing attacks and intimidation against them.

The issue has been picked up by regional and international bodies including Misa and the Committee for the Protection of Journalists. So, we have clear evidence not only of the most egregious...