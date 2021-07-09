Liberia: Advocacy Group Demands Lawmakers to Give Back U.S.$15k

Monrovia — The pro-democracy group, the 'Campaigners for Good Governance' is requesting members of the 54th Legislature to return the US$15,000 each of them received recently for what they termed as legislative engagement.

The lawmakers continue to come under staunch criticism for the extra budgeted money amid a deadly health crisis and messy economy.

Despite the condemnations, they remain adamant, with some calling for the full payment of the US$30,000 that was allotted for each of them.

However, the 'Campaigners for Good Governance', have not given up on the call for the lawmakers to give back the money.

In a petition delivered to the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate, the group said the fund was illegally apportioned as the term "Legislative Engagement and Accountability" does not fall into the category of remuneration as provided for in Article 36 of the Liberian.

"Per the citizens' rights articulated above and the potential conflicts that would emanate for the use of the disbursed funds under the guise of the "Legislative engagement," we are petitioning members of the Legislature to return their portions of the US$1,545,000 (US$15,000 times 103) that has been collected and encashed. And that going forward, such monies should not be distributed to Legislators: Those who know better must do better," the group said.

The group continues: "We are confident that the Legislature is cognizant of its powers and limitations (as a first branch, we expect members there to do better). For too long, Liberians have branded the Legislative branch as a corrupt body. For once, we expect you all to redeem that image."

Balance of Power

Countering the argument of the lawmakers who continue to justify the payment, the group said, to ensure that no single branch becomes powerful and overbearing over the remaining branches, the framers of the Constitution provided a system of checks and balances. The group acknowledged that the Legislature enjoys most reviews over the other two branches with the system, something that makes the most powerful branch. But it was quick to point out that being the most powerful branch does not grant the Legislature the power to do the work of the other branches."

The legislative branch conducts budget hearings and approves the budget. In comparison, the Executive branch has the sole responsibility for the implementation of the budget. Through its power of check and balance, the Legislative branch can sanction audits and evaluate the performance of the budget.

Because of this 'unique power', the group argued that first branch of government is not to entangle itself into the execution of the budget for any reason: be it for legislative projects, legislative engagements, or whatever name considered. The rationale is the conflicted intent of such execution, it argued.

"We also do not expect the Legislature or individual Legislator to issue a statement of account for monies received and spent for the public: the said function is solely vested in the President (Head of the Executive Branch) as per Article 34(d)(ii). We are prepared to follow this matter to its logical conclusion in the interest of the people of Liberia."

'Remember The Past'

The group reminded the lawmakers of some episodes in Liberia's darkest history in the name of rampant corruption. It said: "We are also taking this opportunity to remind members of the Legislature of our history concerning corruption: the perception of the people of Liberia and how public officials conducted themselves. April 12, 1980, a President was killed in the name of "Rampant Corruption." On April 22nd, ten days later, 13 (thirteen) senior government officials were placed on firing squad and televised in the name of "Rampant Corruption." Amongst those senior government officials were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Liberia. Do not forget that History has a way of repeating if the lessons are not learned! On September 9, 1990, a President was captured and killed by one of the current Senators. In the widely circulated video, the rebel leader (now senator) is seen and heard interrogating: "Where is the Liberian people's money?"