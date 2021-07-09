Nigeria: Kebbi Governor Says Seven Soldiers Killed in Bandits' Attack

9 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The Kebbi State Governor visited five other soldiers injured in the attack, which occurred on Tuesday.

The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, on Thursday, said seven soldiers lost their lives while repelling a bandits' attack in his state on Tuesday.

The governor said this when he visited five soldiers injured in the attack around Marke village.

Mr Bagudu visited the soldiers where they are receiving treatment at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi. He was accompanied by some members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly.

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nwest/471996-exclusive-bandits-ambush-nigerian-troops-kill-seven-soldiers-injure-five-others.html">PREMIUM TIMES</a> had reported how the bandits ambushed troops of the Forward Operational Base and of the Special Operational Command on a clearance operation.

The seven fallen soldiers include four naval special force personnel.

Aside from the five injured soldiers receiving treatment in hospital, two others were reported missing after the attack.

Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing in the area for the missing soldiers, sources earlier told <a target="_blank" href="http://premiumtimesng.com">PREMIUM TIMES</a>.

In a statement on Thursday, the governor's spokesperson, Yahaya Sarki, said the injured soldiers are receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Condolence visit

The statement also said:

"The governor was accompanied on the sympathy visit by the Deputy Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Hon. Mohammad Buhari Aliero, Majority Leader, Hon. Faruk Aliyu Nassarawa and some members of the House.

"I am here with some members of the State Assembly to visit soldiers of the Special forces serving in Kebbi State who were wounded in a very brave and courageous engagement with bandits in Zamfara two days ago.

"The incident also involves loss of lives of a number of soldiers, who also killed numerous bandits.

"On behalf of the people and Government of Kebbi State, we appreciate, thank and condole with them. We also pray with them for the regretable tragic loss of lives that were recorded in the attack.

"The Governor, in a sober voice, also offered his condolence message to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Army Staff and all those who lost their loved ones in the attack.

"Bagudu called for fervent prayers and support to our gallant soldiers against the bandits.

"He reiterated his call on the general public to appreciate the effort of the federal government and the security agencies in the ongoing fight against banditry in Nigeria.

"Special prayers were held in honor of the wounded victims and those who lost their lives in the attack," Mr Sarki said in the statement.

