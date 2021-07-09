Nigeria: Five Die in Ota Road Accident

9 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The accident involved a car and a stationary truck around Honda area on Ota-Idiroko Road, Thursday night.

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that five people were killed in an accident that involved a car and a stationary truck around Honda area on Ota-Idiroko Road on Thursday night.

The State Sector Commander of FRSC, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, said that two other people sustained injuries.

Mr Umar said the accident, which involved a Toyota Camry car with registration number APP 583G and a truck, which had no plate number, happened at about 11.45 p.m. due to alleged excessive speeding and dangerous driving on the part of the driver of the car.

The sector commander said the car lost control due to alleged excessive speeding and rammed into the stationary truck. This led to the death of five people, three male and two female.

He added that two other people sustained injuries in the accident that involved seven people.

"The corpses have been deposited at the morgue of Ota General Hospital while the survivors are receiving treatment at Craft Hospital, Ota, he said.

Mr Umar described the crash as avoidable and advised motorists to avoid excessive speed and dangerous driving and to obey traffic regulations to prevent unnecessary loss of lives.

He commiserated with the families of the dead and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable losses.

The sector commander called on them to contact the FRSC Command in Ota for details of the crash and to reclaim the property of the victims recovered from the accident scene.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X