Egypt: Awqaf Minister, Sharqia Governor Open New Mosque Northeast Cairo

Minister of Awqaf Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa and Sharqia Governor Mamdouh Ghorab inaugurated Friday a mosque in the 10th of Ramadan city, northeast of Cairo.

In statements to MENA, Gomaa said the mosque's opening comes as part of the ministry's plan to inaugurate 16 new mosques, bringing the total number of mosques opened nationwide since September 2020 to 1,526.

The opening was attended by Egypt's Grand Mufti Shawqi Allam, Al-Azhar Undersecretary Mohamed el-Duwainy, a host of political, public and executive officials, as well as businessmen.

MENA