Egypt: Presidency Mourns Death of Gehan El-Sadat

The Egyptian presidency on Friday mourned with deep sorrow the death of Gehan el-Sadat, the widow of late president Anwar el-Sadat, the "Hero of War and Peace".

Gehan el-Sadat was a role model for the Egyptian woman in supporting her husband under the most difficult times until he led the country to achieve the historic victory in the glorious October War in 1973, said the presidency.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi also bestowed on her the Order of Virtues (or Nishan el-Kamal), a female Egyptian order of knighthood, as an award of merit, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

"El Fardous Axis" is also named after her, the spokesman added.

MENA