Egypt: Presidency Mourns Death of Gehan El-Sadat

9 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian presidency on Friday mourned with deep sorrow the death of Gehan el-Sadat, the widow of late president Anwar el-Sadat, the "Hero of War and Peace".

Gehan el-Sadat was a role model for the Egyptian woman in supporting her husband under the most difficult times until he led the country to achieve the historic victory in the glorious October War in 1973, said the presidency.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi also bestowed on her the Order of Virtues (or Nishan el-Kamal), a female Egyptian order of knighthood, as an award of merit, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

"El Fardous Axis" is also named after her, the spokesman added.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

