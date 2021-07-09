Namibia: Oshana Clears Covid-19 Testing Backlog

9 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

A testing backlog has affected the reporting of Covid-19 results in the Oshana region, health director Johanna Haimene said yesterday.

According to Haimene, the region's biggest testing centre, the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP), was not functioning optimally, leading to a testing backlog.

"I do not wish to speak on behalf of NIP, because we only pay for services rendered to us but we had a backlog because their machine was not working," said Haimene.

Haimene said testing is back in full swing. She dismissed claims that the region has run out of swabbing kits. According to Haimene, the capacity for swabbing kits at the small centres that were operational for testing were limited.

She said the smaller testing labs in the region were turning away members of the public because their daily testing capacity was limited.

The health director said the Covid-19 situation in Oshana is similar to the rest of the country. She also said with the increased number of people testing positive, the hospitals in the region are also full and are equally struggling to secure space for those severely sick Covid-19 patients.

"Space has become a challenge, as the number of the people requiring to be admitted and be put on ventilators is also increasing," said the director.

She said the struggle for ventilators and oxygen is also the same with the rest of the country; however, the region is better off, compared to others, as the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital was equipped with additional capacity by virtue of being a referral facility.

She also said the region is administering both first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, further saying the demand for vaccines is too

high, and it became extremely difficult to turn away those who wish to be vaccinated.

For now, she added, the region will continue to vaccinate anyone coming forth until the stock is completely depleted.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X