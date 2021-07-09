Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Genomic Sequencing Tests Underway - Dr Mahomva

9 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Zimbabwean scientists are undertaking genomic sequencing to determine the prevalence of the Covid-19 Delta variant in the country.

This comes as tests revealed that the country now had the Delta variant, which originated in India, in addition to the Beta variant which was first detected in South Africa.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing the third wave of infections which has significantly increased the cumulative figures of people affected to 60 227 and 1 973 deaths.

Chief coordinator to the national Covid-19 response Dr Agness Mahomva said when the country started experiencing the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year, the original strain from China was detected.

"At the peak of the second wave, our local scientists did genomic sequencing of the variants that we had and this showed that the country mainly had the Beta variant with 60 percent of the cases. We had no Delta variant then. Recently, genomic sequencing done on the Kwekwe cases showed that we now had the Delta variant but the scientists were not aware of the extent the variant had spread. So current genomic sequencing tests are being done to ascertain what percentage the Delta variant has affected," she said.

Genomic sequencing has emerged as an increasingly important tool in the effort to contain Covid-19, as governments around the world grapple with continued transmission. Genomic sequencing allows health authorities to study prolonged outbreaks, map coronavirus clusters, identify "superspreaders" and understand behaviours that spread Covid-19.

In Zimbabwe, the Covid-19 genomic sequencing is being conducted at the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory and recently, Government said it had been decentralised to all provinces to ensure effective operations.

Mashonaland West has been the worst hit province under the third wave with Midlands, Harare, Mashonaland Central, Masvingo and Mshonaland East also being hard hit.

President Mnangagwa last week announced enhanced level four lockdown measures seeking to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The national vaccination exercise has also been ramped up to ensure that more citizens get the vaccines and reach herd immunity at a faster pace.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X