Namibia: Disabled Children Abused, Abandoned

Deputy minister of disability affairs, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, on Wednesday during a visit to the Dr Frans Aupa Indongo Special Care Centre at Oshakati's Okandjengedi informal settlement said her office has received a number of reports of parents and guardians sexually abusing children living with disabilities.

She said it is shocking that people treat children in such a despicable manner.

"If you see someone committing such acts, report them to social workers and the police. As Africans, we always have this thing of hiding things and sweeping them under the carpet, because we are afraid of talking out. Sometimes people get paid not to report such acts, which is absurd.

"Children are traumatised and cannot even speak out for themselves, because they are vulnerable. Some of them cannot even talk. We strongly condemn such acts," she said.

Manombe-Ncube said some parents and guardians abandon their children, putting strain on the government and organisations that care for people with disabilites.

"These parents who are doing this must be taken to task ... Even the disability grant that you are getting, you are keeping it to yourself. You are not even giving anything to the institution that is looking after your child. We strongly condemn such parents," she said.

Aili Shilongo, the founder of the centre, said some children they care for have been abandoned and even sexually violated by their own parents, while some have been disowned for being disabled.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Some parents just drop their children and never return to check up on them, or to even just provide them with the basic necessities, and it's traumatising. Even if we try to reach the parents, they do not pick up their phones.

"These children have become my own children now, and I will continue to look after them until I die. I cannot abandon them," she said.

The centre takes care of about 40 children with disabilities.

Shilongo said they face a number of challenges, such as a lack of proper infrastructure, ablution facilities, a play area, and beds and mattresses.

The centre is also in dire need of a school hostel and depends on good Samaritans for support.

Shilongo has employed five workers to help her look after the children.

Manombe-Ncube donated 25 blankets to the centre, while the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare donates nappies and milk on a quarterly basis.