Namibia: Omaheke Mortuaries Overwhelmed

Funeral undertakers at Gobabis are overwhelmed - so much so that they are fully booked for the next four days.

All three undertakers at Gobabis The Namibian recently spoke to say they cannot accommodate new requests.

The next available day for their services is Monday, they say.

The grieving family member of an elder who recently died at the town says although the deceased tested negative for Covid-19, getting access to burial services has been difficult.

"My uncle is Covid-free, but we can't get the undertakers to bury him this weekend as they are fully booked. This means we will have to postpone our arrangements and probably bury him in the middle of the week," Ngajoo Hakuria says.

Authorities in the Omaheke region have been scrambling for solutions as the latest wave of Covid-19 continues to grip the region.

The region has been one of the hardest hit by the latest wave of Covid-19, with an unusually high number of deaths.

The Omaheke region has also consistently ranked among the top five regions in terms of the number of infections for the last two weeks, peaking at number two just behind the Khomas region on 23 June, with 111 new cases.

A total of 24 deaths were recorded the next day at Gobabis, which included four home deaths. By yesterday, Omaheke had 17 hospitalised Covid-19 cases. With four patients in intensive care units, Omaheke ranks among the top five regions in which patients are severely ill.

IN MEMORY OF ...

In the past two weeks alone, the pandemic has claimed prominent personalities in the region.

These include Gobabis chief executive officer Ignatius Thudinyane, former regional councillor for Aminuis, Erwin Uanguta, and Ovambanderu chief Kilus Munyuku III Nguvauva.

The high number of cases means medical supplies, especially much-needed oxygen at state health facilities, are depleted faster.

The region's state mortuaries are filling up with bodies, while securing a hospital bed is becoming a waiting game for many in need of urgent help.

Funeral undertakers have been conducting up to 10 funerals per day in one constituency - a previously unheard of occurrence.

BREAKING TRADITIONS

Burying people, especially family elders, in the middle of the week is traditionally heavily frowned upon in this part of the world, but those in Hakuria's situation have embraced it as a 'new normal'.

"We are made to do things we have never done before. That is how things are now, and we just have to comply," she says.

The high number of deaths has also bred another new phenomenon: Families are virtually left to mourn their loved ones on their own as death overwhelms mourners in the region.

Just last weekend, the Epukiro communal area had close to 20 burials - many of them at nearby villages that would normally offer each other a shoulder to cry on.

Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate admits the situation is worrying, considering that the communities in the region are close-knit.

"We have been doing our best to curtail the spread of infections, but the situation is not satisfactory. Health professionals are overwhelmed and are hardly coping. It is not an easy situation to be in," he says.

Nganate says the impact of Covid-19 on the region cuts deep, as it comes at a time that the region is attempting to recover from a devastating drought.

COMMUNITIES JOIN HANDS

Omaheke has since launched a Covid-19 relief fund to gather funds for crucial medical needs in the region.

Launching the initiative this week, chairperson of the regional council Ignatius Kariseb said the plan is to construct an oxygen-generation plant at Gobabis to ensure a sufficient and consistent oxygen supply to healthcare facilities in the region.

"We want to lessen the burden and reduce people flocking to Windhoek. We also want to help other regions fill their oxygen cylinders at Omaheke, and most importantly, to save lives.

"We are hopeful that we will have this plant by the end of July or August, and therefore we are requesting the business community, farmers, and individuals to assist with financial contributions to set it up and prevent the further loss of lives in our community," he said.

Kariseb said the initiative would also assist in reducing increased infections at overcrowded hospitals and isolation centres.

Otjinene councillor Erwin Katjizeu has embarked on plans to construct a Covid-19 isolation centre in his constituency, and has equally launched a fundraising drive for this purpose.

At Aminuis, the community has pooled its resources and has launched a fundraising drive to assist local healthcare facilities with much-needed oxygen.

Farmers have donated various amounts through the office of the regional councillor, Peter Kazongomija, for this purpose.

"We are aware that the situation in the Omaheke region is critical, therefore it is also up to us to meet the government halfway and assist where we can. I have given my contribution and others should too," farmer Gerson Kambirongo says.

The daily Covid-19 figures for the region may have decreased slightly over the past week or so, but many in the region are not letting their guard down.

For them it's a sign that possible interventions may be working and that it's time to push even harder.

"We cannot afford to blink. We will fight this all the way with whatever resources are at our disposal," governor Nganate says.