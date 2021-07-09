Zimbabwe Records 34 Covid-19 Deaths

Covid-19 deaths continue to rise with Zimbabwe recording deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC), the country recorded 60 227 confirmed cases, 1 973 deaths and 42 330 recoveries as at July 7.

The 34 deaths are from Harare, Bulawayo, Manicaland, Mashonaland South, Mashonaland West, Midlands and Mashonaland Central provinces.

There are 2 264 new Covid-19 cases all local, and 706 recoveries.

A total of 10 362 Covid -19 tests were conducted as at the same date.

According to the Ministry, as of July 7 2021, a total of 11 425 people received their first vaccine doses bringing a total of 819 058 people being vaccinated with the first dose vaccine.

So far 4 765 people have received their second dose bringing the total to 579 699.

Harare province continues to dominate the country's provincial list with 15 897 cumulative cases and 704 deaths.

The national recovery rate now stands at 70 percent.

The country is currently on national level 4 lockdown.