Namibia: 2021 Mining Expo Cancelled Amid 3rd Covid-19 Wave

9 July 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The 2021 Mining Expo will no longer be taking place from 1 to 2 September 2021, in a physical or virtual format, The Chamber of Mines CEO, Veston Malango said this week in a statement.

Malango said Namibia is experiencing a devastating 3rd wave, which is only expected to peak in September 2021.

"A physical event in these challenging times will thus not be possible, and the safety of the mining sector, stakeholders, exhibitors and visitors is of utmost importance to the chamber," he added.

According to Malango, the chamber also extensively investigated, and consulted with stakeholders and exhibitors on the possibility of hosting a virtual Mining Expo in place of a physical event and after careful and due consideration of the findings from consultations, the chamber also decided not to proceed with a virtual Mining Expo.

"However, the chamber will still be hosting a virtual Mining Conference on 1 September 2021. Details of the conference and a programme will be communicated in due course, he said.

"We look forward to engaging in fruitful discussions with all our stakeholders, media and the general public at this event," he concluded.

