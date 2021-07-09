Nigeria: ECOWAS Court Awards N30 Million Against Govt for Ill-Treating, Torturing Agba Jalingo

Premium Times
(file photo).
9 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

ECOWAS court has awarded N30m against the Buhari administration for ill-treating and torturing journalist Agba Jalingo in Cross River state.

The judgment was delivered today following a suit brought by SERAP on Jalingo's behalf.

Details later...

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard.

