Nigeria: Kebbi NDLEA Arrest 89 Drugs Suspects, Seizes 2.8 Tonnes of Illicit Drugs

9 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Haruna Aliyu

Birnin Kebbi — The kebbi State command of the National drugs law enforcement agency, has confirmed the arrest and seizure of 2.8 tonnes of illicit drugs and psychotropic substance within six months.

The state Commander of the agency, Commander of Narcotics (CN), Peter Onche Odaudu, who told the newsmen in Birnin Kebbi ,said that the suspects were arrested between January and July 7, 2021.

According to him, "the command counter - narcotic efforts in the just outgoing year 2021 were all geared towards policing Kebbi State and checking the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, with a view to reducing same to the barest minimum and strengthen security in the state.

"From January to July 7, this year, a total of 89 suspects were arrested. Of the lot, 87 were males while only two were females.

"In the same vein, a whopping 2.800 tones of drugs, were seized and taken out of circulation, and some of these had been transferred to us by the Nigerian Customs Services (NCS) and Nigeria Police Force in the state. Cannabis sativa constituted 2,594.6016 kilogrammes.

"Psychotropic substances which include tramadol tablets, diazepam, cough syrup with cocaine accounted for the remaining 232.2947 kilogrammes," he said.

He explained that, the agency was able to admit 21 clients into their rehabilitation facility while 18 persons of them have been discharged.

"In the area of rehabilitation and counselling, a total of five persons are undergoing counselling and rehabilitation currently ".

Odaudu, who reiterated the command's commitment to the war against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state, appreciated the support they received from the state government, sister agencies, media and good people of the state.

"We are still calling on the government to assist us with operational vehicles and motorcycles as the command faces challenges of logistics to carry out its operation to the hot- spot and hard- to- reach areas in the state.

"Within the ambit of the resources - human, materials and financial - available, the command will not rest on her oars until drug peddlers and users are run out of business," Odaudu said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X