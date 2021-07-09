Nigeria: Anambra APC Primary Election - Respect Ngige As APC Leader in Anambra, Group Tells Party's NWC

As the battle of who becomes APC candidate for the Anambra November 6th, 2021 governorship election continues to gather momentum, a group known as, Progressive Media Team, of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has called on the National leadership of the party, to respect the position of the Minister for Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, on the APC Primary election in Anambra State.

They also appealed to the party NWC, to always respect the voice of Dr Ngige, as the leader of APC in Anambra, whenever issues concerning the party arise in the state.

Dr Chris Ngige along with the eleven aspirants who contested the June 26th, 2021, party's Primary that lead to the emergence of Senator Andy Uba, as the candidate of the party, rejected the outcome of the exercise, saying that there was no primary election held on the above date in Anambra State.

The group, in a statement, signed by its spokesperson, Jude Oruola, and made available to Journalists in Awka, on Thursday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the South-East leaders to urgently intervene to save the party ahead of the November 6th, election proper.

According to the statement, "We want to state it categorically clear that no Primary election was held anywhere in the state and the purported declaration of anybody by Governor Dapo Abiodun led APC Primary election committee in the state only exists in the imagination of the committee and their collaborators in the state. The members of our great party across the 326 political wards in the state are still waiting for the electoral committee since 26th June 2021 to carry out their assignment for the party in the state.

"The essence of this press statement is to debunk all sorts of press conferences being championed by some elements in the party parading themselves as patriots, media frontiers etc. These groups of persons have no moral standing, integrity and character in our great party. They are known to be money influenced and induced politicians. We challenge all these elements that are out there to ridicule our party and their members to show the world the evidence of where they were on the line at their various wards voting for the preferred choice of Aspirants.

"We want the general public, Mr President and the National Working Committee of our great party to know that no primary election was held anywhere in the 326 wards. This is our position, which has been re-affirmed by the generality of the party leaders, Elders of our Party, Local Government Chairmen of our Party who are the custodian of the party at various Local Governments.

"A good example is Aguata Local Government Chairman of APC, Honourable Paulchuks Umenduka who is from the same local Government with Senator Andy Uba, Chief Johnbosco Onukwo and Rev. Godwin Okonkwo, who has come out in public to say there is no accreditation, voting and collation of result in His Local Government on that day. What this means is that there is no election in his Local Government, where the so-called winner merged from. We want to ask, how can an election take place in the Local Government, yet the Local Government Chairmen and ward executives are not aware of the exercise.

"It is important to note that as of 5:00 pm on Saturday 26th June 2021, there was no sign of any APC Primary election taking place anywhere despite the large turnout of APC members to exercise their rights. Also, Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), some media houses and accredited observers for the Primary election have spoken with one voice that there was no primary election.

"Finally, in the interest of peace and unity, we are calling for a fresh primary election in Anambra State," the group stated.