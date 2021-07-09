Nigeria: AIB Presents Report On Eight Air Mishaps

9 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dirisu Yakubu & Fortune Eromosele

The Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, has released a report on eight air plane accidents in the country, detailing casual factors, contributory factors and safety recommendations.

The report entitled "Release of Eight Accident Reports", released at a briefing in Abuja, focused primarily on the eight accidents, that covers the period between 2010 and 2019.

Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of AIB, Engr. Akin Olateru during the presentation, said the Bureau has released a total of 67 reports and 220 safety recommendations since its creation in 2007, out of which 48 reports and 139 safety recommendations were made during the present administration.

He added that the eight reports came with a total of nine safety recommendations, which are addressed to the regulatory body, the affected airlines and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, among others.

He however, enjoined the general public to check details of the report and more at the Bureau's website www.aib.gov.ng.

Some of the reports given were "Report on the serious incident involving a B737-500 aircraft operated by Air Peace Limited with nationality and registration marks 5N-BRN, which occurred at Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State On 22nd June, 2019.

"Report on the serious incident involving a B737-200 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BIF owned and operated by Chanchangi Airlines, which occurred at Kaduna Airport, Runway 05, Kaduna State, Nigeria on 20th of August, 2010."

One of the report read: "Report on the accident involving a hawker Siddeley HS-125-800 XP aircraft owned and operated by SWAT Technology Limited with nationality and registration marks N497AG, which occurred on Runway 21, Port-Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State on 11th June, 2015.

"On 11th June, 2015, a HS-125-800XP aircraft with nationality and registration marks N497AG, operated by SWAT Technology Limited departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 18:25 h for Port Harcourt as a charter flight. There were five persons on board inclusive of three flight crew and two passengers. The Captain was the Pilot Flying while the Co-pilot was the Pilot Monitoring.

"At 18:48 h, during cruise at Flight Level 280, N497AG established contact with Lagos and Port Harcourt ATC units. At 18:55 h, the aircraft was released by Lagos to continue with Port Harcourt. Port Harcourt then cleared N497AG to descend FL210.

"At 19:13 h, the crew reported field in sight at 6 nautical miles to touch down to the Tower Controller (TC). TC then cleared the aircraft to land, with caution "runway surface wet". The crew experienced light rain at about 1.3 nautical miles to touch down with runway lights ON for the ILS approach.

"At 19:16 h, the aircraft touched down with left main wheel in the grass and the right main wheel on the runway but was steered back onto the runway.

"The nose wheel landing gear collapsed, and the aircraft stopped on the runway. The engines were shut down and all persons on board disembarked without any injury. The aircraft was substantially damaged.

"The investigation identified the following: Causal factor; Black hole effect disorientation causing low-level manoeuvre into grass verge. Contributory factor: Most of the Runway 21 right edge lights were unserviceable at landing time. Inadequate Crew Resource Management during approach.

"Safety recommendations: Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, should ensure the serviceability of DNPO runway lighting systems during all operations."

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved.

